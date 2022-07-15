Pete Davidson admits he is family guy', wants to get married '100 percent'

Pete Davidson is hoping to take a step further amid his romance with Kim Kardashian.

The 39-year-old former Saturday Night Live star admitted that marriage is on his mind amid romance with the SKIMS founder.

Speaking on “Hart to Heart”, Davidson confirmed that he “100 percent” wants to get married in the future.

“That’s the way I hope it goes, you know?” Davidson told host Kevin Hart.

Davidson, formerly engaged to popstar Ariana Grande, says that his “dream” is to be a “family guy” and have kids after his firefighter dad tragically died on 9/11.

“My favorite thing ever, which I’ve yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid,” he told Hart, 43. “I just want to be there and watch them have what I didn’t have.”

Davidson added, “I’m just so excited for that chapter, so, like, that’s kinda just what I’m preparing for now. Just trying to be, like, as good of a dude, and develop and get better so that when that happens it’s just easier.”