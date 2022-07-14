‘Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn breaks down in tears after fan praises him, watch

Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn’s emotional reaction to a fan’s heartfelt compliment has won praises on the internet.

Quinn, who played the fan-favorite role of Eddie Munson in season four of the hit sci-fi show, was brought to tears at London Comic Con when a fan thanked him for being 'so nice' at the convention after event staff allegedly 'rushed' his meet and greet the day before.

In the viral, Quinn, 29, was seen taking a Q&A at the convention when a fan expressed her gratitude to the actor.

“Mine’s not really a question, it’s more of an extension of gratitude, really,” the fan could be heard in the video saying. “I’m sure a lot of us have heard what happened yesterday – whether it’s true or not – about how you were treated.”

“I think all of us are part of Eddie, we’ve all travelled far because we all really connect with you as well and you really made our weekend,” the fan added.

She further said, “You’ve really made mine as well, you were just so nice to me and my guide dog yesterday and however you were treated yesterday, you know, we are so grateful. Thank you!”

An emotional Quinn responded through tears, “Why’d you do that?

“That’s very kind of you. Thank you for your kind words,” he said. “I never expected this, in my career, ever,” he added.