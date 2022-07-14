Kate Middleton’s ‘terrifying’ moment of life revealed

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton welcomed their first son Prince George on July 22, 2013.
As the future king turns nine next week, it is disclosed that Kate Middleton had a difficult pregnancy with Prince George.
According to the Hello Magazine, Kate Middleton suffered with extreme morning sickness during her all three pregnancies, however, it was totally unbearable while she was pregnant with her first baby.
The Duchess of Cambridge was even hospitalized while she was expecting Prince George.
Later, speaking about her experience, the mother of three had admitted that it had been ‘terrifying’ to give birth to her first child.
Kate Middleton, while speaking on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, had said "It was slightly terrifying; I'm not going to lie.”
