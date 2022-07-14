Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘just not cutting it’ for Hollywood: report

File Footage

Experts warn Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are no longer able to hack it in Hollywood since Netflix giants are starting to lose faith in them.



This claim has been made by royal expert Angela Mollard, in her interview with Australia's Sunrise.

She was quoted saying, “Voicing a couple of docos [documentaries] is really not cutting it. I just don't think that they're bringing [that].”



“There has to be an alignment of brands and whether or not that's happening, I don't think we can see that happening at this stage.”

“They couldn't take cameras along. As you might, Keeping Up With The Kardashians [style], have a camera right there doing everything you want to do, that's not how it works.”