Former President Barack Obama earns first-ever Emmys nomination for Netflix docuseries

Former US President Barack Obama scored his first-ever Emmy nomination for narrating the Netflix docuseries Our Great National Parks.

On Tuesday, the two-term Democrat, 60, received a nod in the Outstanding Narrator category for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Our Great National Parks is a five-part series highlighting the beauty and wildlife at national parks in the US, Indonesia, Kenya and Chile, among other places.

He will be competing against Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for History channel’s Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War, David Attenborough for Discovery+’s The Mating Game, W. Kamau Bell for Showtime’s We Need to Talk About Cosby and Academy Award-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o for Discovery+’s Serengeti II.

Obama has already won two spoken-word album Grammy Awards for the audiobooks of his memoirs Dreams From My Father and The Audacity of Hope.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on Sept. 12.