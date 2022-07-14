Princess Charlene makes surprise visit to Monaco Palace, hugs tourists

Princess Charlene unexpectedly arrived at one of the tourist sessions at Monaco Palace.

The 44-year-old during her visit to the principality's royal residence stopped to greet the visitors.

Charlene also engaged in hugs and posed for pictures before seeing newly displayed treasures around the palace.

The mother-of-two was previously spotted at the opening ceremony of the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival last month along with husband Prince Albert of Monaco.

