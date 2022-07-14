Zendaya gets stiches on index finger after injuring herself in cooking accident

Zendaya revealed that she severely hurt her left index finger in a cooking accident.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Dune actor shared a series of photos to give fans a glimpse of her bandaged finger.
“See now ... this is why I don't cook,” the 25-year-old actor wrote on the photo of her stitched-up finger.
The Emmy-winning actor appeared to be in the doctor’s office as she pointed her finger in the air while standing next to her assistant.
“Baby's first stitches lol back to never cooking again,” she wrote.
The series of pictures came after Zendaya became the youngest acting nominee for the second year in a row after she secured a dual node for acting and executive producing.
The Euphoria actor also made history in 2021 as the youngest woman to win an Emmy in the best actress category in a drama series.
Ryan Gosling seems like not a big fan of his character Ken from upcoming movie 'Barbie'
Meghan Markle's media conglomerates will help her secure success
Amber Heard accused of ‘willfully and with malice’ hurting Johnny Depp
Princess Charlene posed for adorable pictures with tourists in Monaco
Kate Middleton’s ‘long lasting’ grin was recently compared to Meghan Markle’s emotional smile
Kevin Spacey was present at the UK´s top criminal court, after being charged last month with sexual assault offences...