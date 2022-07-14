Duchess Camilla was 'always welcoming' towards Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

Duchess Camilla has been affectionate towards all the royal women who have stepped foot in the family.
Wife of Princes Charles and future Queen Consort, Camilla has always honoured her relationship with Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.
Royal expert Emily Andrew writes in The Sun: "Always welcoming of other royal women, she extended the hand of friendship to both Kate and Meghan – and enjoys a good relationship with both."
Kate met William got married in 2011 whereas Harry and Meghan tied the knot in 2018.
Earlier, expert Daniela Elser noted that Kate and Camilla are a "formidable power couple".
Ms Elser said that "on paper" the pair "don’t have much in common besides both having caught the eyes of future kings".
Quavo talks about leaked video of fight with Saweetie
Bradley Cooper is dating Huma Abedin: report
Alex Rodriguez showers praises on Jennifer Lopez
Eminem daughter to use his alter ego's name for new project
Mickey Rourke insults Tom Cruise, supports Johnny Depp
Better Call Saul: Bob Odenkirk talks about on-set heart attack