Eminem daughter to use his alter ego's name for new project

Hailie Jade made a good name for herself without using her father Marshall Mathers aka Eminem's influence.
She amassed 2.7 million followers on Instagram and she hardly used her father's name in her posts.
But she seems to have taken inspiration from her father's work for her new project.
Hailie Jade, who became the reason behind Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly's beef, is launching a podcast which she has named "Just A Little Shady.'
Eminem fans know that Slim Shady is the alter ego of Marshall Mathers which comes from his 1999 album The Slim Shady LP.
