Britney Spears gets stuck on busy LA's highway, calls police for safety

Singer Britney Speared ran out for gas in the middle of busy Los Angeles freeway and called police for assistance on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old singer was in her white Mercedes-Benz as she blocked the third lane southbound on the 101 north of Balboa Blvd, according to law enforcement.

Police had received a call around 10pm and found the singer in the backseat of a passerby's car when they arrived at the scene.

Britney told the officers that she had ran out of gas while driving and her car stalled out in the middle of the highway.

After California Highway Patrol stopped traffic on the freeway and pushed her car to safety. Police stayed alongside Britney Spears until her new husband Sam Asghari arrived to pick her up.