Cardi B leaves no stone unturned to make daughter Kulture's birthday a special one

Cardi B and her husband Offset did not spare a penny for her daughter's fourth birthday.

The couple raised eyebrows with their latest move as they celebrated Kulture’s birthday on Sunday with a trip to Candytopia and $50,000 in cash.

In a video posted to Offset’s Instagram Story, the celebrity couple’s daughter, Kulture, was seen asking her father to buy her cotton candy while leaning out the window of a black SUV. Moments later, she was holding a stack of cash.

The family of four posted videos to their Instagram Story of the celebration as they made their way around the Candytopia exhibit with Kulture and the couple’s 10-month-old son, Wave.

This isn’t the couple’s first extravagant gift for their oldest — the Shake It hit-maker gifted his daughter a pink Birkin bag for her second birthday, sparking outrage from fans over the five-figure gift.