Prince George to struggle as King without ‘key helpers’: ‘Regardless of choice!’

File Footage

Prince George reportedly needs two key figures from the Royal Family if he intends to ever make it to the throne, upon his turn on the throne of England.



This claim has been made by royal commentator and author Daniela Elser, in a new piece for News AU.

In it, she wrote, “One clear consequence of Grandpa Charles’ obsession with a slimmed-down royal family is that the only people left to help keep the monarchy afloat two decades from now will be his Cambridge grandchildren.”

“The problem is, when the Prince of Wales floated his vision for a lean monarchy in 2012 during the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, he was very clearly factoring in his other son, Prince Harry and whatever wife he would ultimately finagle to join the royal ranks.”

“The royal family would have two adored sons, two glamorous duchesses and a host of cute kids who could be wheeled out for photo ops.”

She also pointed out how, in the future "George will not have the same extended workforce of HRHs to turn to help him shoulder the burden; all he will have will be his siblings.”

This is where Princess Charlotte will come in, especially after having proven herself with the St Mary Magdalene Church outing.

Refencing the day she was “pressed into service” Ms Elsa added, “In June, when William, Kate and George went to Cardiff for the day, Charlotte was there too, having to shake hands and stand around while her parents made small talk.”

“The Cambridge children might be growing up surrounded by ponies and Range Rovers and extended jaunts to Mustique, but there is one thing they will always be denied to some degree: Choice”

“Not over where he lives, what he does every day, and what his purpose in life will be.”

“Definitely for George and very possible for Charlotte and Louis too, their futures have largely already been written and I’m not sure any quantity of strawberries and cream could ever really make up for that.”