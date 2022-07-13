Pakistani actor Tanveer Jamal breathes his last in Japan

Pakistani actor and producer Tanveer Jamal passed away in Japan on Wednesday after fighting a long battle with cancer at age 62.

Jamal was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2016 but recovered from it and made a comeback to television dramas.

However, he was diagnosed with the disease for the second time last year while he was shooting for drama serial Mere Apne.

He later moved to Japan for the treatment of the deadly disease in May 2022 and even asked his fans to pray for his recovery.

Jamal was famed for his acting prowess and has a 35-year-long acting career to his name. He has even received accolade for his amazing performance from PTV.

The late star rose to prominence when he directed and produced drama serial Godfather for a private production.

Jamal has left behind a Japanese wife and three kids.