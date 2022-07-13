KARACHI: The much-anticipated two-match Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is in the doldrums as Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe declared a 'state of emergency' after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled from the country.
As per the details, the Pakistan cricket team is currently in Sri Lanka for the Test series starting from July 16. The two teams will play matches in Galle and Colombo.
The Green Shirts are playing a warm-up game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI in Colombo amid city-wide protests.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is closely monitoring the situation and is in contact with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), said sources privy to the matter.
As of yet, the Test tour will go as per the schedule, the sources added.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka is likely to lose the hosting rights for Asia Cup 2022 following the economic and political crisis in the country. As per international reports, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is preparing to host the Asian event.
India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh have already sealed their spots for Asia Cup
First Test will be played at Galle from 16 July, while the second Test will be staged at Colombo from 24 July
