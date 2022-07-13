Bradley Cooper ‘quietly dating’ former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin: Report

Bradley Cooper is reportedly dating the former aide to Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin, as per recent reports.

Multiple sources spilled to Page Six that the Hollywood heartthrob has been seeing Abedin, ex-wife of disgraced politician Anthony Weiner.

An insider even claimed that the couple met through Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue Magazine.

“Anna definitely played matchmaker,” a source said. “She’s BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma.”

The insider added that Abedin “has told a few friends” she has a “new man … but she didn’t say who it was. She was keeping it very close to her chest.”

“They are perfect for each other. They’re both into power and politics and human affairs,” the insider continued.

Another source confirmed the outlet, “Bradley has been quietly dating Huma for a few months now, [and] they’ve been keeping it really quiet.”

“Bradley broke up with [actress] Dianna Agron and started dating Huma,” the source added.

The publication shared that the duo even arrived at this year’s Met Gala together, however, they split up for the red carpet.