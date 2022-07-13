Amber Heard in ‘sink or swim’ legal troubles trying to reverse Johnny Depp’s court win

File Footage

Amber Heard fighting on multiple fronts to get Johnny Depp’s court win reversed.



Some of the issues currently on Amber Heard’s plate include;





$10 Million Payout:

Amber Heard counter-sued her ex-husband Johnny Depp for $50 million originally but has to pay almost $10 million in accordance with the payout cap in Virginia law (which usually ends on $350,000).

Heard’s legal team however is currently at odds and is arguing against the jury’s decision to look at the damage to Mr Depp’s reputation as ‘a whole’ instead of focusing on the Washington Post op-ed.





Inconsistent & Irreconcilable:

Ms Heard’s lawyers have also targeted the jury simultaneously, over their “inconsistent and irreconcilable dueling verdicts” on the case.

Neutral sources however disagree, with one, Jeremiah Denton III, a Virginia Beach attorney even going as far as to question why the judge even allowed the issue into trial in the first place.





Juror no. 15:

If fighting on two issues was not enough, Ms Heard’s legal defense team has also gone public with issues surrounding juror no. 15 who was “not the original panel member picked.”

The court papers cite a 77-year-old county resident who was required to present, however, it was his son who shares the man’s name and address that chose to take his father’s place instead.

Given that Virginia law usually grants mistrials over mistaken identities, Ms Heard’s team is pushing hard on the issue, arguing that it need not be discounted.

They fear, “The Court cannot assume, as Mr. Depp asks it to, that Juror 15’s apparently improper service was an innocent mistake. It could have been an intentional attempt to serve on the jury of a high-profile case.”