Pippa Middleton’s new baby’s connection to Prince George revealed: Details

file footage

Kate Middleton’s younger sister Pippa Middleton welcomed her third child, a baby girl, a few weeks ago and as per Hello magazine, the little one has a special connection to her older cousin, Kate’s eldest Prince George!

According to People magazine, Pippa gave birth to her daughter about two weeks ago, which would mean that the new addition to the family will share the same star sign, Cancer, as Prince George, who celebrates his birthday on July 22.

As pointed out by Hello, George, currently the third in line to the British throne after grandfather Prince Charles and father Prince William, is on the cusp of Cancer, however, retains traits specific to the zodiac.

These include being “tenacious, highly imaginative, loyal, emotional, sympathetic and persuasive”, the outlet reported.

Pippa and her husband, James Matthews, tied the knot in 2017 and share two older children as well, son Arthur, and daughter Grace.



