Amber Heard ‘waived rights’ to appeal, Johnny Depp’s lawyer shocks internet

File Footage

Johnny Depp’s legal team takes fans for a loop by revealing Amber Heard actually ‘waived her rights’ before the trial even began.



This revelation has been made within the court filing shared with the court in response to Amber Heard’s demands for a retrial.

According to Johnny Depp’s lawyer Ben Chew, and according to Yahoo, “As a threshold matter, Ms Heard waived her right to challenge the accuracy of the information listed in the jury panel by failing to raise this objection contemporaneously.”

This reportedly occurred after Ms Heard was presented with a list of pre-panel jurors, “five days before the jury was empanelled,” and “Ms. Heard ample time to verify the accuracy of the information contained therein.”