Bombshell claims Prince Harry intends to make in upcoming memoir

File Footage

Prince Harry reportedly has a number of bombshells to drop in his upcoming memoir and the revelations are sure to take royal fans by surprise.



Fans have been keenly wondering about many unanswered questions, many of which stem from Prince Harry’s first chat with Oprah and Meghan Markle.

According to The Sun, some of the bombshells could include;





Royal Racist:

The first bombshell could very well be the identity of the royal racist that spoke of Archie’s potential skin colour.

At the time a big issue erupted, with the Queen promising a probe into the matter.

While the prince refused to name the one responsible at the time, this could very well be the moment he changes his mind.





Protecting the Queen:

What Prince Harry intends to protect his grandmother The Queen from has raised quite a bit of speculation within the media, with many pointing fingers at the Duke for having left his grandmother ‘alone’ with whoever he distrusts.

But he might finally lift the veil off of the royal that set Megxit into motion.





Sandringham Summit:

The summit was the first time Prince Harry made a shocking announcement regarding his intention to leave the UK and step down as a senior member of the Royal Family.

This gave birth to a two-hour-long meeting which featured “constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family.

However, royal author Robert Lacey claims Prince Harry even refused a lunch invited by Prince William afterwards, so the answer may very well be close.





Prince William rift:

The rift between Prince William and Prince Harry has caused many rumors and speculations to emerge. Many of which stem from Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle, but the real answer may very well be present in the tell-all memoir that royal fans and critics are eagerly anticipating.





Why Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle cried?

The story about Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle crying has perplexed royal insiders and critics alike. Not one has come forward with a hypothesis as to why the two Duchess ended up in tears right before the wedding, but protective Prince Harry’s memoir might reveal these answers.