Royal Family ‘should be nervous sweats’ over claims in Prince Harry’s memoir: Source

Sources warn Prince Harry’s memoir should make the Royal Family “incredibly nervous.

This claim has been made by a New York publishing source who admitted to PageSix, “It’s juicy, that’s for sure.”

Another insider from the publishing world also referenced the $20 million book deal and addressed the ‘truth bombs’ it might hold.

The second inside source claimed, “There’s a lot of new stories in there about the past that Harry has not spoken about before, about his childhood … there is some content in there that should make his family nervous.”

This book will mark Prince Harry’s string of accusations and claims against the Royal Family, many of which are rumoured to have impacted their decision to employ former tabloid writers in their PR and communications team.

The prince’s statement about the upcoming memoir was released last July and includes foreshadowing about claims yet to be made.

At the time he claimed, “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man, I have become.”

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”