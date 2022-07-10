When Queen finishes food, royal family must stop eating too, reveals etiquette expert

When Queen finishes food, royal family has to stop eating, reveals etiquette expert

Queen Elizabeth II takes family dinners fairly seriously.

The prime and proper monarch, is very adamant about her family behaving at the dinner table, even if it's her great-grandchildren.

Gyles Brandreth told ITV’s This Morning on Thursday (July 7).

He said: “She likes a formal, and I too like a fairly formal meal. It doesn’t mean to say you have to have a napkin.



“But you do have to sit at the table nicely and you certainly mustn’t eat with your mouth open!”

Etiquette expert William Hanson earlier told the Express: “When dining with Her Majesty, no one should begin until she begins eating; similarly, when the Queen’s cutlery goes into the finished position, everyone else should follow suit – regardless of whether there is food left on their own plates.



“Starting your meal before or ending it after the Queen would be noticed by others. At your own peril commit such a faux pas.”