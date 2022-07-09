 
Fans troll Kim Kardashian as she makes fashion statement in black Balenciaga mask

Kim Kardashian attended the Balenciaga dinner in Paris with a black helmet resembling the xenomorph creature in 1979’s 'Alien'

By Web Desk
July 09, 2022
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian turned heads with her stunning appearance as she attended the Balenciaga dinner in Paris this week.

On Wednesday, the SKIMS founder, 41, who marked her runway debut in the luxury fashion house’s couture show earlier this week, arrived at the event in a look by Balenciaga, which consisted of a long-sleeved black sequined gown and a full-face statement black mask that covered her entire face.

Wearing a black mask, Kim sported her long bleached blonde tresses that tumbled down across her shoulders. She completed her gorgeous look with a mini Balenciaga bag.

Many internet users poked fun at Kardashian’s Balenciaga outfit and compared it to the 1979 film Alien, as she posed in a black helmet and black dress for the cameras.

“How do you eat with the mask on, Kimberly!?” one wrote. Another commented, “she’s an alien.” While one added, “It’s called the mask diet.”

“@demna really may have had Alien on the mood board for @balenciaga Fall 2022 couture,” fashion site High Snobiety IG account wrote in the caption of its post. “Who wore it better? or @kimkardashian?⁠”