Fans mock Kim Kardashian for sharing snaps of North after she asked paps to 'stop'

Kim Kardashian is documenting her trip to Paris on social media. However, some of the fashion mogul’s fans are not happy with the shared pictures.

The SKIMS founder, 41, who is currently in the French capital along with her daughter North West and mom Kris Jenner to attend Paris Fashion Week, turned to her Instagram handle on Friday and shared glimpses from her trip.

The post, featuring ten snaps – six of which included North, whom Kim shares with her ex-husband Kanye West, received backlash from internet users.

Netizens criticized 9-year-old North’s appearance and attitude while attending the couture shows and said that she has been receiving unwanted attention.

Some of them also noted that North was holding a placard with the word 'stop’ on it, as she was irritated by the photographer for clicking her pictures.

One user wrote, "Kim posting pics of her daughter after North asked people to stop taking pics of her."

Another stated, "If you know she don't like the pics then why bring her to the FRONT ROW?"

A third commented, "If a child doesn't like the photos definitely don't sit close to Anna Wintour during fashion week."

Many of them criticized The Kardashian star for drawing attention to North by posing next to her in sultry clothing.

"Well if you didn't wear the provocative outfits while with your daughter just maybe they wouldn't go after you as bad as they do," one wrote.