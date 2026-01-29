Khloé Kardashian quitting her multimillion-dollar brand Good American?

A prominent social media star has sparked speculation that Khloe Kardashian may have stepped back from her clothing brand, Good American.

Speaking to her fans on Instagram on January 26, @georgiejxmes_ said that “I think Khloe Kardashian has left her brand, Good American. She hasn't done a grid post about Good American since August 2024. "

"It's been a year and four months since she posted about the brand on her main feed, meanwhile she has been promoting her collaboration with Fabletics heavily…Also, in Khloe's Instagram bio, Good American is not linked," she added.

For those unversed, Khloe launched the multi-million-dollar denim and clothing brand, Good American, in 2016 with co-founder, business mogul Emma Grede.

The content creator also highlighted rumors of a feud between Khloe and Emma, revealing that the reality star unfollowed the brand's CEO on Instagram.

“From what I've read it seems there has been a rift between Khloe and Emma,” she said.

However, neither Khloe nor Good American has addressed the claims.