Photo:Teyana Taylor reveals rare traits of Beyonce

Teyana Taylor has nothing but praise for Beyoncé.

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, the singer and actress reflected on a memorable conversation she once shared with the global superstar, revealing how deeply the interaction stayed with her.

Taylor said she was struck by how "gracious and humble" Beyoncé was, despite her immense fame and success.

"That instilled in me, if Beyoncé is this way and she’s so grounded and she’s so this, this is the way I need to be," Taylor shared, explaining how the moment helped shape her own outlook as an artist.

She went on to note that witnessing Beyoncé’s humility firsthand served as a powerful lesson in how to carry oneself in the industry, regardless of accolades or status.

"And [Beyoncé], being as humble as she is and as grounded as she is, definitely showed me everything that I needed to know," Taylor added. “And I don’t take for granted.”

Previously, The Rip star also appeared on January,14 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she admitted to taking Roberts' remarks as a compliment.

Voicing her thoughts, she said, "I’ve seen people trying to get on her about that. I was like, 'Hold on.' She told me I needed a sandwich because she couldn’t find my waist. She was like, 'Girl, you need a sandwich.' It was so cute."

Taylor then went on to excitedly tell the host that her meeting with the After the Hunt actress "was so amazing. I just remember her parting the sea for me. She came through like Moses."