Odessa A'zion responds to 'Deep Cuts' casting backlash with big decision

Odessa A'zion makes major decision over 'Deep Cuts' casting backlash

Odessa A’zion has announced that she’s exiting Sean Durkin’s adaptation of Deep Cuts after backlash over her casting.

"Guys! I am with all of you and I am not doing this movie. Lemme make myself clear," A’zion wrote on her Instagram story.

The backlash was due to the character of Zoe being Gutierrez is Mexican, which A’zion is not. In the Holly Brickley novel, the character is a close friend of music critic Percy, who will be played by Cailee Spaeny.

The Marty Supreme star explained that she didn’t know about her character's heritage, saying, "Thank you guys for bringing this to my attention."

She continued, "I’m so sorry that this happened. I went in for Percy, but was offered Zoe instead and instantly said yes! I’m so pissed y’all, I hadn’t read the book and should have paid attention to all aspects of Zoe before accepting…and now that I know what I know? Fuck that. I’m out!"

"I’d never take a role from someone else that’s meant to do it. That SHOULD do it! That’s not me. There are a plentitude of people more than capable of playing this role and I am not one of them. I can’t wait to see who it ends up being," concluded the Grand Army actress.