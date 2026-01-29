Teddi Mellencamp shares new health update amid 'frustrating' battle with cancer

Teddi Mellencamp has shared a new health update amid her battle with stage four cancer.

During the latest episode of her Two T's in a Pod podcast, the 44-year-old TV personality revealed that she started therapy to take care of her mental health.

"I started doing therapy, and it's taken its toll on me," she said. "I've learned that there are certain things... like it's hard for me to touch and move."

"I can see that I'm slower than I was before, and that's really frustrating to me. I want to be back to the way I was," added the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

For those unversed, Teddi was diagnosed with brain cancer in February 2025 and soon after underwent surgery to remove tumors.

"I think [medications and immunotherapy] take a toll on my body, and I think that I also didn't properly process all of the things that happened when I had surgery," the TV star said on Tuesday, as per Us Weekly.

"From my divorce to all of a sudden being in emergency surgery, to not being able to see my kids when I was recovering. I think all of those things are starting to finally hit me now," she recalled.

In October 2025, Teddi announced she was "cancer-free" as her cancer became undetectable following months of treatment.