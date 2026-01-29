Matthew Lillard on surreal support after Quentin Tarantino diss

Matthew Lillard shares what got him through Quentin Tarantino diss

Matthew Lillard is responding to the heartwarming support he got from industry peers and fans after he was dissed by Quentin Tarantino.

Tarantino slammed Lillard, Owen Wilson, and Paul Dano as bad actors during an interview on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast. He specifically targeted Dano, calling him "the weakest fucking actor in SAG."

Following his comments, the majority of social media users openly disagreed with the Pulp Fiction director and trolled him for his own acting appearances. Many Hollywood personalities also spoke in defense of the three actors. Directors Mike Flanagan, and James Gunn hailed Lillard as "the goddamn greatest." and "one of my favorite guys (and actors)," respectively.

The Scooby Doo star was touched to see the outpour of love and support, saying, "It was like living through your own wake."

"All those R.I.P. emails or tweets and Instagram posts and TikToks, all of the things we see after somebody passes are so sweet. And the reality is I just got to live through all of it firsthand — alive and kicking! I can’t imagine a more lovely reaction to what happened."

"It was crazy. I keep showing it to my wife to convince her that I am worthy, that people still like me," Lillard added. "Nobody has to like me. Nobody has to like any actor out there, obviously. It’s personal preference. I am not everyone’s first choice, that is obvious, but to then have that kind of reaction was beautiful."