Photo:Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban join forces against Ben Affleck, Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez have reportedly formed an unexpected creative bond.

According to a new report from RadarOnline.com, the pair have been discussing a potential collaboration, with sources claiming they are considering releasing a diss track inspired by their respective past relationships.

A tipster revealed that conversations about recording together are already underway, describing the collaboration as a way for both artists to process recent personal upheavals through music.

“Even back behind the Idol desk, people noticed a pull that went beyond a standard work friendship,” the source shared, suggesting their connection has been building for some time.

The insider added that revisiting that bond now feels intentional. "Revisiting that bond through music now feels deliberate. There’s now talk they’re plotting to make their first duet a joint diss track against their exes — not in a petty way, but as a release that acknowledges what they’ve survived," they noted.

A second source familiar with their conversations said the collaboration provides a "controlled space" for both stars.

"Music is Keith and Jenny’s safest common language. It sits outside the noise of gossip and expectations," the source explained.

"Working on songs together lets them test the waters without rushing definitions. They’re determined to let the work speak before the headlines do."