Alia Bhatt hugs Gal Gadot as she wraps ‘Heart of Stone’ shoot

Alia Bhatt has just finished the shoot for her first Hollywood release Heart of Stone. The Raazi actress took to Instagram to share pictures from the sets of the film and penned a heartfelt note for her co-star Gal Gadot and the team.

On Friday, the soon-to-be-mom Alia shared pictures from the set and wrote, "Heart of Stone - you have my wholeeeeeee heart Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot .. my director Tom Harper @jamiedornan missed you today .. and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience.”

Concluding her note, Alia, 29, added, “I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film!!!!! But for now ..I’m coming home babyyyyyy (sic)."

Responding to Alia’s love-filled note, the Wonder Woman star, 37, shared a snap with Alia and wrote, "Give some love to my girl Alia Bhatt, who wrapped up Heart Of Stone today (sic).”

In the picture, the Dear Zindagi actress can be seen hugging Gal, as the duo pose for a selfie in the backdrop of a beautiful sea.

Gadot also commented on Alia’s post and wrote that she is already missing Alia!

Moreover, Alia will next star in Darlings, which she co-produced with Shah Rukh Khan. She also has Brahmastra with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.