Meghan Markle and Harry accused of deliberately leaking son's picture

Some royal fans are upset after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ' stole the limelight' from Prime William and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon.
They think that the US-based royal couple may have deliberately leaked their son Archie's pictures to the media on 4th July Parade.
The royal fans are of the view that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were looking spectacular and Archie's pictures somehow overshadowed their presence at the tennis match.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to dominate headlines in the UK even after they have stepped down from their royal duties and moved to the US.
Prince Harry's photos with a blonde mystery girl at a polo match recently went viral on social media
Miles Teller revealed that he's down to return as Lieutenant Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw in 'Top Gun 3' with Tom...
Amber Heard believes Johnny Depp is not entitled to $15 million in damages
Kim Kardashian speaks about her skin condition post Met Gala diet
Elon Musk is a father to 10 kids, one of whom passed away 10 weeks after birth
Amber Heard has reportedly caused a ‘ bidding war’ in the publishing world