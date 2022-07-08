Amber Heard causes ’bidding war’ with her tell-all book

Amber Heard has reportedly caused a ‘ bidding war’ in the publishing world with the reports of her launching a tell-all book after losing a blockbuster defamation lawsuit.

According to Radar, the publishers are showing great interest in Heard’s new venture as the negotiations have shot up to $15 million.

Heard is expected to land the deal as she has to pay a hefty sum of $8.35 million in damages to her ex-husband.

The source hinted at the actor’s circumstances as she ‘is not "in a position to turn down money.’

OK! Magazine reported that the Aquaman actor’s upcoming book will aim to avenge Depp as she has ‘nothing to lose.

"Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. She’s already in talks and is excited about it. At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all," the source said.