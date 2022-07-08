Can Meghan Markle, Prince Harry keep Archie and Lilibet ‘cooped up forever’?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle cannot keep their children Archie and Lilibet ‘cooped up’ forever at their home in California, US.



This has been claimed by royal expert Daniela Elser in an op-ed for the New Zealand Herald.

Meghan and Harry have settled in Santa Barbara, California after they stepped down from their royal duties in 2020.

Since their move, the royal couple have carefully guarded their kids from media glare in the US.

However, Daniela Elser says Meghan and Harry cannot keep Archie and Lilibet "cooped up forever".

The Express UK quoted royal expert as saying, "A huge backyard, children's playhouse, tennis court and a pool might provide more than enough entertainment and space for little ones to play and roam safely away from the gaze of the public and press, but the couple can't keep Archie and Lili cooped up at home forever.”