Kylie Jenner shuts down delivery worker for ‘lying’ about hearing her son ‘cry’

Model Kylie Jenner has slammed the delivery driver, who claimed to hear 'a baby scream' while delivering groceries to her home in Los Angeles.
The Instacart worker made the alleged claims in his video, shared on TikTok, and said that he wasn't tipped for the job and also heard her baby boy cry during the delivery.
"This [expletive] could have paid me more," Pablo, 20, said in his video. He shared he was instructed not to leave the delivery outside but "that I have to call and I have to go through the gate."
He went on to add, "I just went in Kylie's house. I see all these assistants, all these maids and [expletive]. I didn't see Kylie, I didn't see Stormi, but I swear I heard a baby scream."
The video showed Pablo walking up to a residence and asking a person there, "Is this Kylie Jenner's house?" The clip then cut back to Pablo in his car.
He captioned the video, ‘CANNOT MAKE THIS [expletive] UP.’
Reacting to the TikToker’s claims, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a video of herself making a salami and pepperoni sandwich on July 7 on TikTok and in the comment section, she addressed Pablo's post, without mentioning his name.
"no one comes through the gate! the river ?? no river. the lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorry," Kylie wrote in since-deleted messages.
"i did not order this myself. ! he WAS tipped through the app. lied too about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry. ??"
She also addressed fans, writing, "Recipe coming soon lol."
