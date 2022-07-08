Bob Dylan’s unique disk of ‘Blowin' In The Wind’ fetches $1.77 million at auction

US singer and songwriter Bob Dylan’s unique disk of "Blowin' In The Wind" has fetched $1.77 million at auction on Thursday.
The Like A Rolling Stone singer had recorded it in 2021.
The disk, in the new Ionic Original audio format, was Dylan's first studio recording of the folk classic since 1962, said Christie's which conducted the sale in London.
According to the Reuters, stored in a wooden cabinet, the disk features etched signatures of the Grammy Award and Nobel Prize winner, musician and producer Joseph Henry 'T Bone' Burnett III, and mastering engineer Jeff Powell.
The singer reportedly wrote the song in just 10 minutes in a Greenwich Village café in New York City in 1962, Christie's said.
Elon Musk recently weighed in on the world's under-population crisis after the birth of his 8th and 9th child
Prince Harry sued the Home Office for reducing is security
Prince William and Prince Harry rift started as early as in 2019
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle sat cordially in Wimbledon royal box
Prince Harry ready to launch swift lawsuit against UK Home Office
Prince Harry is homesick for UK amid life with Meghan Markle in US