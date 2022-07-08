Bob Dylan’s unique disk of ‘Blowin' In The Wind’ fetches $1.77 million at auction

US singer and songwriter Bob Dylan’s unique disk of "Blowin' In The Wind" has fetched $1.77 million at auction on Thursday.



The Like A Rolling Stone singer had recorded it in 2021.

The disk, in the new Ionic Original audio format, was Dylan's first studio recording of the folk classic since 1962, said Christie's which conducted the sale in London.

According to the Reuters, stored in a wooden cabinet, the disk features etched signatures of the Grammy Award and Nobel Prize winner, musician and producer Joseph Henry 'T Bone' Burnett III, and mastering engineer Jeff Powell.

The singer reportedly wrote the song in just 10 minutes in a Greenwich Village café in New York City in 1962, Christie's said.