‘Petrified’ royals ‘in panic’ as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry fan Oprah rumors

The Firm has reportedly thrown itself into a fearful frenzy over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rumored 2.0 chat with Oprah Winfrey.

This warning has been issued by royal commentator and author Daniela Elser.

In her new piece for the New Zealand Herald, she addressed the Firm’s panic over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s powerful cards.

In reference to the panic in the Firm, she pointed out the evasive tactics currently at play within the monarchy.

Especially since Prince Charles’ new communications secretary is a former tabloid editor.

Ms. Elser concluded her warning by claiming, “The whole thing reads like the sort of frothy briefing an LA publicist would give a supermarket tabloid, not the sort of fare that normally comes from the royal houses.”

“Ask yourself this: when has a royal mouthpiece ever voluntarily gushed before?”

This is in reference to Prince Charles speaking adding anecdotes about his granddaughter Lilibet during a serious conversation about the cash scandal.