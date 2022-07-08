Elon Musk confirms fathering twins with Neuralink exec Shivon Zilis

File footage

The Tesla CEO, Elon Musk has confirmed that he welcomed twins with his Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis in Nov. 2021, Page Six reported.

The news broke Wednesday that he ‘secretly’ welcomed twins with Zilis, 36, last year after the pair filed court documents requesting the infants’ names be changed to ‘have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.’

As per Page Six report, Musk, 51, responded to the news with a simple ‘thanks’ and then added, “Bravo to big families.”

The Twitter owner also confirmed Insider’s report by tweeting Thursday, “Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far. Mark my words, they are sadly true.”

He also tweet pinned a graph from the Wall Street Journal of the “fertility slump.”

Musk, who now has nine living children, also told the outlet he plans to have as many kids as he can while also being able “to spend time with [them] and be a good father.”

The SpaceX founder’s children includes twins Griffin and Vivian, who were born in 2004, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, born in 2006, with his ex-wife Justine Musk.

His ex-girlfriend, singer Grimes, gave birth to their first child together, named X AE A-XII, in May 2020. Their daughter, Exa, arrived via surrogate in December 2021.