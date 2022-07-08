Kendall Jenner gives subtle nod to Devin Booker amid outing in LA

Kendall Jenner’s recent outing in Los Angeles gave a subtle nod to her on-off beau Devin Booker.

The 26-year-old model on Thursday steeped out in the city while looking as stylish as always.

However, it was her white tee that raised eyebrows as it has Phoenix Suns team players’ caricatures.

Booker joined the Phoenix Sun in 2015 and has since risen to fame for his amazing shooting skills.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail

The Kardashians star paired the vintage t-shirt with black biker shorts and rocked a pair of grey lace-up trainers.

The supermodel, who was papped after wrapping up a workout session, carried a large water bottle in her hand.

Jenner tied her hair in a ponytail as she covered her eyes with a pair of black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, it was reported last month that the couple has broken up as they were reportedly “taking this time to focus on themselves and figure out if a future together is what's meant to be.”