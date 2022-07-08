 
Friday July 08, 2022
Khaby Lame rubs shoulders with rapper Snoop Dogg

By Web Desk
July 08, 2022
Snoop Dogg on Thursday shared a video with social media star Khaby Lame.

Millions of people have viewed the video which shows the world's most popular TikToker dancing as Snoop sings.

Khaby called the American rapper his uncle in the comments. Many people were surprised that the Muslim TikToker also has a voice when they saw him speaking.

Snoop Dogg suggested that he is working on something which also features Khaby.

