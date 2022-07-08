 
close
Thursday July 07, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Kendall Jenner shares eye-popping snaps in yellow string tiny top to show off her killer curves

Kendall Jenner sends temperatures soaring as she shares her new bikini clad snaps

By Web Desk
July 08, 2022
Kendall Jenner shares eye-popping snaps in yellow string tiny top to show off her killer curves

Supermodel Kendall Jenner  took to her Instagram   on Wednesday and posted her two eye-popping snaps in yellow string tiny top to show off her incredible physique.

Kendall, 29,  looked smashing as she added a modest layer to the look by covering up with an orange toned cropped cardigan. It had quarter sleeves and was left unbuttoned in front.

Kendall Jenner shares eye-popping snaps in yellow string tiny top to show off her killer curves

The supermodel's post garnered massive likes and hearts from fans.

Kendall previously shared a slideshow, leading with a sunbathing snap, and eagle-eyed fans noticed professional basketball player Devin booker “liked” her post amid reports that the duo had called it quits after two years together.