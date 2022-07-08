Kendall Jenner shares eye-popping snaps in yellow string tiny top to show off her killer curves

Supermodel Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram on Wednesday and posted her two eye-popping snaps in yellow string tiny top to show off her incredible physique.
Kendall, 29, looked smashing as she added a modest layer to the look by covering up with an orange toned cropped cardigan. It had quarter sleeves and was left unbuttoned in front.
The supermodel's post garnered massive likes and hearts from fans.
Kendall previously shared a slideshow, leading with a sunbathing snap, and eagle-eyed fans noticed professional basketball player Devin booker “liked” her post amid reports that the duo had called it quits after two years together.
Angelina Jolie kick-started direction of her upcoming film 'Without Blood'
A professor at King's College London said that the Queen 'got quite wide legal powers'
Prince Harry has been branded a ‘tired fish out of water’ by royal experts and body language examiners
Amber Heard is preparing to release her very own revenge tell-all about Johnny Depp
In his note for the kid, Paul Rudd wrote, 'There are so many people that love you and think you’re the coolest kid...
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘need proof’ from Prince Harry if Meghan Markle ‘can be trusted’