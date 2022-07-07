‘Spice Girls’ ready to perform at Geri Horner 50th birthday including Victoria Beckham 

Spice Girls will get together to perform at Geri Horner's 50th birthday bash along with Victoria Beckham as per recent reports.
The group, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm and Posh Spice along with Horner, will be seen together for the first time since the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.
An insider spilled to The Sun, "It's going to be an amazing night. It's a seated, black tie do and the theme is Timeless Elegance.”
“Loads of Geri and her husband Christian’s celeb pals will be there and, excitingly, Geri is inviting all the Spice Girls - including Victoria,” the source added.
"The girls can't wait to reunite and the plan is for all five of them to sing Happy Birthday and get up on stage to join Geri for a number - possibly Wannabe.
"One of the girls turning 50 is a massive deal — they all want to mark the occasion in style, and reuniting after a decade seems the perfect time," the media outlet revealed.
