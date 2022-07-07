Kate Middleton ‘just like any other mom’ with George, Charlotte, Louis

file footage

Kate Middleton may be a royal, but according to sources, the Duchess of Cambridge is not like a royal mom, she’s a ‘regular mom’.



The 40-year-old Duchess reportedly treats her three kids, Princes George, Louis and Princess Charlotte, just like any other mom would, with trips to trampoline parks being on top of her fun to-do list with her kids!

Hello magazine quoted an insider as saying: “Kate takes her kids to the trampoline park quite regularly and really blends in as any other mum.”

“She went a couple of Saturdays ago with George and Louis and took her shoes off like everyone else, and was walking around the edge of the trampolines following her sons,” the source added.

The insider then hailed Kate as a ‘very down-to-earth mum’ and labelled the moment as ‘very sweet’.

As per Hello, the trampoline park seems to be just one of the Cambridge’s fun hotspots, one other prominent one being the Natural History Museum which is loved dearly by George, Charlotte, and Louis.

In fact, the recent comments come about three years after another insider told the outlet that Kate and all three of the Cambridge children were regular fixtures at the exclusive Hurlingham Club.

The source said: “Kate has been at Hurlingham a lot over the summer. She takes all the kids. "There's a gorgeous playground they all love, and George and Charlotte have tennis lessons. They all pile into the clubhouse afterwards for lunch or tea and they're never bothered, they're just like any normal family. They all seem to really love it there.”