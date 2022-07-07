Queen to use 'wide legal powers' as Boris Johnson announces resignation?

Queen Elizabeth has all eyes on her amid her return to politically disturbed United Kingdom.

The monarch recently flew off to Scotland where she was staying at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Her Majesty had a crucial meeting with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as Scotland prepares to hold a vote to seek separation from the United Kingdom.

However, during her time away from Buckingham Palace, the British government witnessed complicated upheavals.

Boris Johnson had to step down after he entered a crisis with the British Parliament while several officials resigned from their positions demanding him to quit.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak stated, "The public rightly expects the government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously," adding, "I recognize this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning."

Queen Elizabeth has a more ceremonial role in government but she could make a crucial decision.

A King’s College London’s professor Vernon Bogdanor told The List that the monarch should refrain from using her power.

"She's got quite wide legal powers but in a constitutional monarchy she shouldn't use them except in very extreme circumstances,” he said.