Fawad Khan makes his MCU debut with ‘Ms Marvel,’ leaves fans excited

After a six-year hiatus, Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan has finally returned to the screen.

The

Humsafar

famed actor made his MCU debut in the fifth episode of

Ms Marve

l. While it was already confirmed that Khan will be a part of the Marvel Universe, the details about his role were still under wraps.

In episode five of the web show, the Khoobsurat actor comes into view when the series’ protagonist Kamala, who is a Pakistani-American teen who receives superpowers from a bracelet given to her by her grandmother, teleported to the partition of India in 1947.

Khan was introduced as Hasan, a freedom fighter in the British Raj who falls in love with Aisha (played by Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat). Hasan and Aisha are Kamala's great-grandparents.

Khan plays a crucial role in revealing more details about Kamala’s heritage.

Meanwhile, fans are thrilled to watch the Kapoor and Sons actor back on screen. Khan has been one of the top trends on Twitter since the Ms Marvel episode aired.

One fan, amazed by the Hasan-Aisha dynamic, wrote, "Gawd, Mehwish Hayat and Fawad Khan's chemistry in the new ep(isode) of Ms Marvel."

Sharing snippets of the episode, another fan wrote, "We all can agree that Fawad Khan in Ms Marvel episode 5 is just" with the hashtag #MsMarvel.

Fawad Khan "single handedly owned the episode," read one tweet.

Ms Marvel is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar with a new episode airing every Wednesday.