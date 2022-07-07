Saira Banu remembers Dilip Kumar on his first death anniversary, pens emotional note

On Dilip Kumar’s first death anniversary, his wife Saira Banu penned an emotional note, sharing her moments with the late veteran actor on Thursday.

The legendary actor breathed his last at the age of 98 on July 07, 2021 in Mumbai.

While recalling the beautiful memories with her husband, Saira, 77, said she feels a “sense of desolation” every morning as she wakes up alone on the bed she shared with Dilip for 55 years.

In her note, published in ETimes, Saira wrote, “I wonder how many of you who are reading this have experienced the supreme bliss of spending unforgettable moments, days and years with the only man (or woman) you have dreamed of as your life partner.”

She continued, “I turn my face away and bury my face in the pillow and try to go back to sleep... as if by doing so I will open my eyes again and see him sleeping by my side, his pink cheeks glowing in the morning rays of the sun streaming into the room. Having said that, I must admit that I consider myself very fortunate that I had my Yousuf with me for 56 years and more.”

She further added, “The whole world now knows I fell in love with him at the age of 12 and I grew up with the dream tucked away in my mind that he alone is the perfect man for me. When the dream came true, I knew I was not his only admirer and that I had jumped the long queue of women who were hoping to be Mrs Dilip Kumar. There were countless fans and actors and technicians and students of cinema who looked up to him as their guru."

Saira and Dilip shared screen space in movies like Sagina, Bairaag, and Gopi, before their marriage in 1966.