Prince Harry discloses ‘significant tensions’ with the Queen’s private secretary

file footage

Prince Harry and his legal team have revealed that the Duke of Sussex has had ‘significant tensions’ with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth’s, private secretary Sir Edward Young.



According to Express UK, Prince Harry’s legal team was due to appear in court on July 7 to know whether his lawsuit against the UK Government over a security row can go ahead; the Duke lodged the complaint against the Home Office after being denied personal protective security while in the UK.

The decision to strip Harry’s state security in the UK came from the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), and now the Duke is seeking to challenge the decision based on ‘procedural unfairness’, saying that he wasn’t able to make ‘informed representations’.

As per Harry’s lawyer Shaheed Fatima, the Duke was unaware that the Royal Household was involved in the decision making of Ravec and now thinks that his sour relations with the Queen’s secretary, Sir Young, could’ve influenced the committee’s decision.

Earlier, Fatima told the court that the UK ‘is and always will be’ Prince Harry’s home, and a legal statement also mentioned that Harry wants his children, Archie and Lilibet, to ‘know his home country’.