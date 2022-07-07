 
close
Thursday July 07, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Fans mock Kim Kardashian for her ‘dead stare’ in catwalk debut at Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian walked the Balenciaga's Haute Couture show along with Bella Hadid, Nicole Kidman and more

By Web Desk
July 07, 2022

File footage

Fashion mogul Kim Kardashian made her much-awaited runway debut at the star-studded Paris Haute Couture Week on Wednesday.

The SKIMS founder, 41, who walked the Balenciaga Couture show along with Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and more, donned an all-black floor-length gown, over black tights and matching black heels.

The gorgeous outfit, created by designer Demna Gvasalia, featured intricate detailing at the front as well as a signature Balenciaga thigh-split. The chic bodysuit with a plunging neckline complimented the star's figure.

However, The Kardashian alum’s runway debut failed to leave a mark on her millions of fans on social media.

Kim’s fans turned to the internet and criticized her look and appearance on the runway. One Twitter user commented, "Such a dead stare.”

Another questioned, "You ok Kim? Why do you look so scared?" A third user wrote, "Her look was great, but her walk sucked in my opinion. I felt like she was walking too stiff and her walk had no flow/movement like the others."

"This is the worst walk I have seen in my entire life" and "She looks amazing but she’s walking like she's on her way to the Dairy Queen counter," wrote other internet users.