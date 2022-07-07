Fans mock Kim Kardashian for her ‘dead stare’ in catwalk debut at Paris Fashion Week

Fashion mogul Kim Kardashian made her much-awaited runway debut at the star-studded Paris Haute Couture Week on Wednesday.
The SKIMS founder, 41, who walked the Balenciaga Couture show along with Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and more, donned an all-black floor-length gown, over black tights and matching black heels.
The gorgeous outfit, created by designer Demna Gvasalia, featured intricate detailing at the front as well as a signature Balenciaga thigh-split. The chic bodysuit with a plunging neckline complimented the star's figure.
However, The Kardashian alum’s runway debut failed to leave a mark on her millions of fans on social media.
Kim’s fans turned to the internet and criticized her look and appearance on the runway. One Twitter user commented, "Such a dead stare.”
Another questioned, "You ok Kim? Why do you look so scared?" A third user wrote, "Her look was great, but her walk sucked in my opinion. I felt like she was walking too stiff and her walk had no flow/movement like the others."
"This is the worst walk I have seen in my entire life" and "She looks amazing but she’s walking like she's on her way to the Dairy Queen counter," wrote other internet users.
