Nicola Peltz sends temperature soaring amid romantic getaway with Brooklyn: pics

Nicola Peltz turned heads amid her romantic getaway with her husband Brooklyn Beckham in Portofino as the lovebirds aboard a luxury yacht.
The newlyweds were seen getting soaked in the sun on Tuesday. The 27-year-old actor caught the onlooker’s attention as she rocked a plunging red halter-neck top.
Peltz paired the gorgeous top with a pair of ripped blue denim jeans and carried a cream handbag.
The Transformers actor styled her hair with a patterned bandana and had a pair of black sunglasses.
On the other hand, the 23-year-old chef donned a white tee under a cream shirt and baggy white trousers.
He completed his look with beige shoes, black sunglasses and a gold pendant necklace.
Peltz changed into a white broderie anglaise dress after arriving on the boat while her blonde tresses were tied with a yellow bandana.
Beckham was also snapped going shirtless to do flips into the water.
