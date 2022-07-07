 
Thursday July 07, 2022
Entertainment

Nicola Peltz sends temperature soaring amid romantic getaway with Brooklyn: pics

Nicola Peltz turned heads amid her romantic getaway with her husband Brooklyn Beckham in Portofino

By Web Desk
July 07, 2022
Nicola Peltz turned heads amid her romantic getaway with her husband Brooklyn Beckham in Portofino as the lovebirds aboard a luxury yacht.

The newlyweds were seen getting soaked in the sun on Tuesday. The 27-year-old actor caught the onlooker’s attention as she rocked a plunging red halter-neck top.

Peltz paired the gorgeous top with a pair of ripped blue denim jeans and carried a cream handbag.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail
The Transformers actor styled her hair with a patterned bandana and had a pair of black sunglasses.

On the other hand, the 23-year-old chef donned a white tee under a cream shirt and baggy white trousers.

He completed his look with beige shoes, black sunglasses and a gold pendant necklace.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail
Peltz changed into a white broderie anglaise dress after arriving on the boat while her blonde tresses were tied with a yellow bandana.

Beckham was also snapped going shirtless to do flips into the water.