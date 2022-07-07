Elon Musk fathered twins with executive Shivon Zilis last year, report

File footage

Billionaire Elon Musk, who already shares two children with Canadian singer Grimes and another five children with his ex-wife Justine Wilson, has reportedly fathered twins in November 2021 with one of his executives named Shivon Zilis.



The shocking revelation was made by a Business Insider report as they obtained court documents on Wednesday, in which the pair filed a petition to change their twins' names in order to ‘have their father's last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name.’

As per the reports, the twins were born a few weeks before the Tesla owner and Grimes had their second child via surrogacy.

Zilis, who is a top executive at Musk’s neurotechnology firm Neuralink, reportedly first met Musk in 2016 as a director at OpenAI, where she is now the youngest member of its board of directors.

While a judge from Austin, Texas, is said to have approved the order in May, the names of Musk and Zilis' children remain unknown.

Meanwhile, Musk is currently dating Natasha Bassett, who is known for her performance in Britney Ever After and Elvis.