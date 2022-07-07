Kate Middleton uses her hair to drop 'tension', says body language expert

Kate Middleton shows her anxiousness by touching her hair, says expert.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a fierce tennis match between Cameron Norrie and David Goffin on Tuesday where the latter visibly seemed tense.
Speaking to the Daily Mirror, expert Darren Stanton said: "During a tense moment on court, Kate was seen anxiously tucking her hair behind her ears as William pulled an expression of tension".
Mr Stanton said: "As always an outing on such a public scale sees Kate and William setting the scene and a precedent for how things are to be for when William becomes King.
"They are two individuals who aren’t afraid to be themselves while still upholding their Royal duties graciously and as best they possibly can," he concluded.
William is second in line to the throne, waiting to become King after the death of his father, Prince Charles. Upon the occasion, Kate will be called Princess Consort.
